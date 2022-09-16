Rangers score 4 early, including Lowe HR, hold off Rays 4-3 DICK SCANLON, Associated Press Sep. 16, 2022 Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 11:49 p.m.
Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim fouls off a Tampa Bay Rays pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Martin Perez throws to first for the out on a bunt by Tampa Bay Rays' Manuel Margot, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Home plate umpire Malachi Moore looks in to the glove of Tampa Bay Rays catcher Francisco Mejia after Meijia collided with wall making a catch on a ball hit by Texas Rangers' Norman Lowe during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Tampa Bay Rays' Jose Siri dives for a fly ball hit by Texas Rangers' Jonah Heim, who singled during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager throws to first after forcing out Tampa Bay Rays' Christian Bethancourt during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Taylor Walls was safe at first.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Nathaniel Lowe hit his 25th home run in a four-run inning Friday night and the Texas Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3.
Lowe's two-run homer was the fourth of five straight hits in the third inning off Corey Kluber, who gave up seven straight hits in the first inning in New York nearly a week earlier. It followed a two-run double by Corey Seager.