Randall not impressed with deer season

Kyle Randall was hoping for a better area deer season. (Star file photo)

BIG RAPIDS -- "It was very spotty."

Those comments were from Paris resident and Wilderness Journal TV host Kyle Randall on the Nov. 15-30 firearm season this year.

"There were a lot of disappointed people, but I think it had the fact to do with we had a change in the way everyone hunts," Randall said. "I think outlawing baiting hurt a lot of them. I've talked to people across Mecosta County and while a few of them had good luck, most of them did not.

"I know, personally, we had three young people out on opening day but that was three out of 11. All in all, I know there's some folks out. This is supposed to be black powder (muzzleloading) season.

"But in Mecosta County, anyway, you still use a regular firearm rifle because this is a CWD (chronic waste disease) zone. Those folks are still out hunting."

Hunting continued to the end of the month.

"There's a few deer being taken, but all in all I'm predicting the harvest will be down substantially," Randall said.

There's no safe ice for anglers to speak of, he added.

"They're doing well with steelhead on the Manistee river and the like," Randall said.