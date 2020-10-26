Rams TE Higbee out vs Bears; Khalil Mack active for Chicago

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Rams tight end Tyler Higbee is inactive for Los Angeles' game against the Chicago Bears on Monday night.

Higbee has a hand injury that kept him out of practice for most of last week. The fifth-year pro has 18 catches for 222 yards and three touchdowns this season while starting each of the Rams' first six games.

Running back Darrell Henderson and receiver Robert Woods both were active after being limited in practice by injuries. The Rams' other inactive players were center Brian Allen, receiver Trishton Jackson, running back Xavier Jones and kicker Kai Forbath, who only joined the team Sunday after being signed off the Bears' practice squad.

Bears linebacker Khalil Mack was active after missing Friday's practice with a back injury. Cornerback Buster Skrine was active after barely practicing all week due to an ankle injury, while defensive back Deon Bush returned from a two-game absence with a hamstring injury.

Chicago's inactive players were safety Sherrick McManis, running back Artavis Pierce, guard Arlington Hambright, receiver Riley Ridley and linebacker Trevis Gipson.

