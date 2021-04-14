Ralph says leaving UConn not easy, but Vandy a 'no brainer' TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer April 14, 2021 Updated: April 14, 2021 4:44 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - Connecticut assistant coach Shea Ralph reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Temple in Philadelphia, in this Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, file photo. Vanderbilt has hired Shea Ralph away from UConn to help revive the Commodores' struggling women's basketball program. Athletic director Candice Lee announced the hiring Tuesday morning, April 13, 2021, a week after firing Stephanie White. Chris Szagola/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - Connecticut head coach Geno Auriemma, left, watches play with assistant coaches Shea Ralph, center, and Jasmine Lister, right, during the second half of an NCAA exhibition women's college basketball game against Vanguard in Storrs, Conn., in this Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, file photo. Vanderbilt has hired Shea Ralph away from UConn to help revive the Commodores' struggling women's basketball program. Athletic director Candice Lee announced the hiring Tuesday morning, April 13, 2021, a week after firing Stephanie White. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this March 28, 2016, file photo, Connecticut assistant coach Shea Ralph embraces coach Geno Auriemma after UConn defeated Texas in the regional final of the women's NCAA basketball tournament in Bridgeport, Conn. Vanderbilt has hired Shea Ralph away from UConn to help revive the Commodores' struggling women's basketball program. Athletic director Candice Lee announced the hiring Tuesday morning, April 13, 2021, a week after firing Stephanie White. Jessica Hill/AP Show More Show Less
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shea Ralph said the possibilities coaching Vanderbilt offered were too good to pass up, though leaving UConn was very tough after investing in the Huskies as both a player and assistant coach for 13 seasons.
The chance to turn Vanderbilt back into a women's basketball power was a “no brainer.”
