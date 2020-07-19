Rain washes out NHRA Summernationals final rounds

Jonnie Lindberg launches a Funny Car from the starting line on a practice run for an NHRA drag racing event in Brownsburg, Ind., Friday, July 10, 2020. The NHRA returned to action last weekend near Indianapolis, in front of fans, on network television and amid hopes of a quick financial rebound following a 138-day season suspension. It was the kind of boost everybody needed. Teams and crew members are scrambling to pay the bills. Big questions remain for the world's premier drag-racing series. The pandemic is still a threat to disrupt the season or shut it down again.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rain washed out the final rounds of the Lucas Oil NHRA Summernationals on Sunday at Lucas Oil Raceway.

The event will be completed during the NHRA U.S. Nationals at the track Sept. 3-6.

First-time finalists T.J. Zizzo and rookie Justin Ashley advanced to the Top Fuel final. In Funny Car, points leader Jack Beckman will face teammate Matt Hagan, the winner last week at the track in the series' return from a break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The series will remain at the Clermont track for the NHRA Indy Nationals on Aug. 6-9.