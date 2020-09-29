Raiders players shown at charity event without masks

Several Las Vegas Raiders players attended a charity event held by teammate Darren Waller that might have violated league rules for the coronavirus pandemic.

The Darren Waller Foundation held a fundraising event at a country club just outside Las Vegas on Monday to help young people overcome drug and alcohol addiction.

Players were seen on video without masks during the indoor event while talking and mingling with guests, who also weren’t wearing masks.

Among the players in attendance were quarterbacks Derek Carr and Nathan Peterman, tight ends Jason Witten and Foster Moreau, and Waller.

Rules from the NFL and NFLPA limit what players are allowed to do away from the facility this season to try to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Among the banned activities are music concerts or entertainment events, house gatherings of more than 15 people without everyone wearing masks or attending an indoor night club with more than 10 people in the club.

The Raiders, the NFL and a representative from Waller’s foundation didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The event came the night before the NFL announced that the Tennessee Titans and Minnesota Vikings had to suspend in-person activities because three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus following a game between the teams on Sunday.

This is the latest possible infraction of the COVID-19 protocols by the Raiders early this season. A person familiar with the punishments said coach Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 and the team fined $250,000 because he failed to wear his mask properly on the sideline during a Week 2 game against the New Orleans Saints.

The team is also being investigated for allowing an unauthorized team employee in the locker room after the Saints game.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hadn’t made any announcement.

Gruden also said after the Saints game that he had the coronavirus in July and stressed that the team is taking it seriously.

