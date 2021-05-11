Raffl's late goal pushes Capitals past Bruins, 2-1 IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN, Associated Press May 11, 2021 Updated: May 11, 2021 9:59 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Michael Raffl scored from a tight angle with 1.8 seconds remaining and the Washington Capitals beat the short-handed Boston Bruins 2-1 on Tuesday night in the teams' regular season finale.
Carl Hagelin also scored and Vitek Vanecek stopped 25 shots for Washington in a game between teams who will meet in the first round of the playoffs. The Capitals also welcomed right wing Alex Ovechkin and center Nicklas Backstrom back from lower-body injuries.
Written By
IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN