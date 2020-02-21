Quisenberry scores 41; Youngstown St. beats Wright St. 88-70

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Darius Quisenberry had a career-high 41 points and Youngstown State beat Horizon League-leader Wright State 88-70 on Thursday night.

Quisenberry was 14 of 26 from the field including a career-best 7-of-11 shooting from 3-point range. It was the first 40-point game in three years from a Penguin player.

Naz Bohannon had 16 points and 14 rebounds for Youngstown State (16-12, 9-6 Horizon League).

Loudon Love had 17 points and three blocks for the Raiders (23-6, 13-3), whose four-game win streak came to an end. Bill Wampler added 16 points. Tanner Holden had 14 points and six rebounds.

The Penguins evened the season series against the Raiders with the win. Wright St. defeated Youngstown State 79-72 on Jan. 18. Youngstown State takes on Northern Kentucky at home on Saturday. Wright St. plays Cleveland St. on the road on Saturday.

