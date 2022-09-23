Quiroz hits go-ahead single in 8th, Cubs beat Pirates 6-5

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Esteban Quiroz hit a go-ahead single in the eighth, his second in three innings, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-5 on Friday night for their fourth straight win.

Quiroz lined a two-out hit against Yohan Ramirez (1-1) to left in the eighth, driving in Jared Young. Two innings earlier, he chopped an infield single to cap a three-run sixth for the Cubs, who have won eight of 11.

The Pirates (55-96) have lost eight straight, and must win at least eight of their final 11 to avoid reaching 100 losses for the 10th time.

Manuel Rodríguez (2-0) allowed one run, coming on a tying home run from Bryan Reynolds in the seventh, in two innings for Chicago. Erich Uelmen struck out Cal Mitchell with the bases loaded in the ninth for his first save in the majors.

Chicago trailed 4-2 before four walks keyed the three-run sixth. Patrick Wisdom and P.J. Higgins each got a free pass before Jared Young singled off Wil Crowe to load the bases with one out. Crowe walked in a run and was relieved by Manny Bañuelos, who walked in another and allowed Quiroz’s first RBI single, giving the Cubs a 5-4 lead.

Reynolds tied it on a solo shot to center, his major league career-high 25th of the season. He put the Pirates ahead in the first with an RBI single up the middle.

Wisdom hit a two-run home run, his 24th, off Bryse Wilson for a 2-1 Chicago lead in the second.

Wilson lasted five innings, allowing two runs and five hits with five strikeouts.

Jack Suwinski tied it 2-all in the bottom half with the 17th homer run of his rookie season before Mitchell gave Pittsburgh a 3-2 in the third, slipping a double off Javier Assad just inside the right-field line. Newman immediately followed with another double to right, extending the lead to two.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: C Willson Contreras (left ankle) had full baseball activities Friday, but there is still no timeline for his return. ... LHP Justin Steele (back) is expected to throw a bullpen at some point in the next few days.

Pirates: C Tyler Heineman was placed on the seven-day concussion injured list. ... INF Ji-Hwan Bae was selected from Triple-A Indianapolis. He was 1 for 3 with a single in the ninth, a walk and a stolen base in his major league debut.

UP NEXT

LHP Wade Miley (1-1, 3.48 ERA) will take the mound for the Cubs on Saturday, opposite Pirates RHP Johan Oviedo (3-2, 3.69).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports