Queta, Utah State beat Colorado St. 62-50 in MWC semifinal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Neemias Queta scored 18 points, pulled down 14 rebounds and blocked nine shots as Utah State turned back Colorado State 62-50 in the semifinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament Friday night.

Second-seeded Utah State meets top-seeded and No. 19 ranked San Diego State in the conference championship Saturday. The Aztecs (22-4) defeated Nevada to advance to their fourth straight conference championship, and seventh in eight years.