Purdue rolls in second half to top Northwestern at Wrigley SCOTT HELD, Associated Press Nov. 20, 2021 Updated: Nov. 20, 2021 4:12 p.m.
CHICAGO (AP) — Aidan O’Connell threw three touchdown passes to Milton Wright on Saturday to lead Purdue to a 32-14 victory over Northwestern at Wrigley Field.
O’Connell was 29 for 39 for 423 yards and Wright had 213 yards on eight catches — both career highs — to help the Boilermakers (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) erase memories of last weekend’s 59-31 drubbing at Ohio State.