Purdue Fort Wayne cruises against UIC 88-55
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jarred Godfrey had 16 points and Deonte Billups 15 as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Illinois-Chicago 88-55 on Saturday.
Jalon Pipkins added 14 points for Purdue Fort Wayne (4-5, 3-5 Horizon League). Bobby Planutis had 12 points.
Michael Diggins had 23 points for the Flames (5-4, 2-2).
The Mastodons improve to 2-0 against the Flames on the season after beating UIC 96-89 in overtime on Friday.
