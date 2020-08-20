Pujols ties A-Rod for second-most career RBIs

Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols walks to the dugout after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols walks to the dugout after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Pujols ties A-Rod for second-most career RBIs 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Albert Pujols tied Alex Rodriguez for second place on the career RBI list with a single in the sixth inning of the Los Angeles Angels’ game against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night.

Pujols’ hit off Andrew Suárez drove in Anthony Rendon as part of the Angels’ two-run inning. It’s the 2,086th RBI of Pujols career.

Former home run king Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,297.

Pujols remains one home run shy of 660 for his career, which would tie him with Willie Mays for fifth.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports