Providence snaps South Dakota State's streak at 21 in NCAA RALPH D. RUSSO, AP College Sports Writer March 17, 2022 Updated: March 17, 2022 3:13 p.m.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Al Durham had 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists and Jared Bynum made three big free throws with 29.9 seconds left as Providence snapped the longest winning streak in college basketball by beating South Dakota State 66-57 Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The fourth-seeded Friars (26-5) advanced to face Iowa or Richmond in the Midwest Region on Saturday.
