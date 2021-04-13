Preds get 3 in 1st, beat Lightning 7-2 to end season series TERESA M. WALKER, AP Sports Writer April 13, 2021 Updated: April 13, 2021 11:51 p.m.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Roman Josi had a goal and an assist in Nashville's three-goal first period as the Predators beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 7-2 Tuesday night for their fifth win in six games.
Josi also had an assist in the third. Viktor Arvidsson scored two goals and an assist, Rocco Grimaldi added a goal and an assist, and Tanner Jeannot and Mikael Granlund also scored. Ryan Johansen had two assists as Nashville salvaged a 2-6 mark in the season series.
