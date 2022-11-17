Pratt accounts for 6 TDs, No. 21 Tulane tames SMU 59-24

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Michael Pratt passed for three touchdowns and ran for three scores, and No. 21 Tulane capitalized on a slew of SMU mistakes to beat the Mustangs 59-24 on Thursday night.
Tyjae Spears carried 13 times for 121 yards — his fifth straight game eclipsing 100 yards rushing. He scored two touchdowns rushing and another receiving for Tulane (9-2, 6-1 American Athletic Conference), which beat SMU for the first time in eight meetings and can clinch a berth in the conference title game by winning its regular-season finale at Cincinnati.