WASHINGTON (AP) — Aerial Powers scored 27 points and the Minnesota Lynx made four free throws in the final 30 seconds to knock the Washington Mystics out of playoff contention with an 83-77 win on Sunday, the final day of the WNBA season.

Needing a win to secure the eighth seed, the Mystics cut a 12-point deficit with less than 4 1/2 minutes to go to 79-77 when Ariel Atkins made two free throws.