Powell scores 23, Seton Hall wins its sixth in row, 69-55

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Myles Powell scored 23 points, Seton Hall got a game-breaking 11-point, second-half run from its bench and the Pirates won their sixth straight game with a 69-55 decision over Marquette on Saturday afternoon.

The win gave Seton Hall (12-4) only its second 4-0 start in the Big East Conference, joining 1992-93 team that won both the regular season and league tournament titles.

Romaro Gill added 10 points and six rebounds and backup guard Anthony Nelson had two baskets and an assist in the crucial run that turned a 45-all game into an 11-point lead midway through the second half.

Markus Howard, who came into the game leading the nation with 26.8 point scoring average, finished with 27 for Marquette. The Golden Eagles (11-5, 2-2) had no other players in doubles figures in losing consecutive games for the first time this season.

The Pirates won all the team battles in the game that featured two of the nation's top scorers. They outscored Marquette 32-10 in the paint, had a 25-7 advantage in bench points and and a 21-7 edge in points off turnovers in the game .

The key was the bench play. After Sacar Anim hit two free throws to tie the game at 45, Nelson hit a go-ahead shot in the lane. Shavar Reynolds stretched the lead to five with a 3-pointer, Nelson converted a drive and fed Ike Obiagu for a dunk. Freshman Tyrese Samuel finished the run with a driving dunk.

Marquette never got closer than five points the rest of the way.

Seton Hall rallied from an 11-point deficit and took a 40-37 halftime lead as Powell hit a 3-pointer and a layup in the final 45 seconds.

Howard and Powell stole the show in the half. Howard scored 11 points in the opening six-plus minutes and finished with 18 points. Powell, who did not score his first basket in the opening nine minutes, finished with 16 points.

UP NEXT:

Marquette: Returns home to face Xavier on Wednesday.

Seton Hall: At No. 6 Butler on Wednesday.

