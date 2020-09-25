Positive virus test rate drops to 3% in Connecticut prisons

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The number of Connecticut prisoners testing positive for the coronavirus has dropped substantially over the past three months, decreasing to 3% in a second round of mass testing from 9% during the first round, the Department of Correction announced Friday.

The department tested more than 8,500 inmates in the state's 14 prisons from July 23 to Sept. 8, and 241 tests came back positive. The first round of testing from May 13 to June 25 found that 832 of the 9,500 inmates were positive. Seven prisoners have died from the virus since the pandemic began.

Statewide, about 1% of coronavirus tests are coming back positive.

Prison officials said no inmates have shown symptoms of COVID-19 since Sept. 2. All inmates who test positive are isolated and monitored by health care staff for 14 days.

The Correction Department also has tested more than 10,000 employees since July 17, and 13 tested positive with no symptoms.

"The correctional and healthcare staff have done an incredible job throughout the pandemic,” Correction Department Commissioner Angel Quiros said in a statement.

The department credited the decline in positive tests to continued regular cleaning by staff, and mask wearing and hand washing by staff and inmates. Many virus precautions also were implemented under the recent settlement of a lawsuit seeking to better protect inmates.

The highest positive rates in the latest round of testing were at Robinson Correctional Institution in Enfield — nearly 9% — and Willard-Cybulski Correctional Institution in Enfield — nearly 8%. No offenders at York Correctional Institution in Niantic, where all female prisoners are housed, have tested positive, nor have there been positive tests at the Manson Youth Institution in Cheshire.

Connecticut has been one of only a few states to conduct mass testing of their inmate populations, state officials said.

In other coronavirus news:

___

ORGANIZED SPORTS

The Department of Public Health on Friday released new guidance and recommendations for organized sports, including youth and adult club and private league activities. The most strict recommendations were made for those sports determined to present the greatest risk for players contracting COVID-19.

DPH recommended that only small group conditioning and non-contact drills, all considered Tier 1 activities, be allowed for higher-risk sports, both indoor and outdoor. The agency identified wrestling, 11-on-11 football, boys lacrosse, competitive cheer and dance as higher-risk sports.

Out-of-state competitions are not recommended in states that appear on Connecticut's travel advisory list of locations with high infection rates for lower, moderate or higher risk sports.

Meanwhile, indoor team practices, scrimmages, tournaments and contests involving sports considered to have a moderate risk are recommended, but only if appropriate safety modifications are feasible. Those include sports such as basketball, girls lacrosse, tennis, volleyball, baseball and seven-on-seven football.

The agency's guidance is expected to be revisited later in the fall or early winter.

___

DORM QUARANTINE

The University of Connecticut on Friday placed a third dormitory under medical quarantine because of the coronavirus, while lifting a quarantine on an off-campus apartment complex.

UConn officials said the quarantine at Belden Hall, which houses 93 students, would begin at 4 p.m. because the spread of the virus has not abated and the positive testing rate is disproportionate compared with other dorms. Students in the dorm will be tested twice a week, are banned from in-person classes and cannot have guests.

The university also lifted a two-week medical quarantine on The Oaks on the Square apartments because virus cases have subsided.

Students in a second dorm under quarantine, Eddy Hall, were told Friday that the restrictions are expected to be lifted next week. The quarantine at a third dorm, Garrigus Suites, was recently canceled.

Since students returned to campus last month, 176 residential students and 65 off-campus students have tested positive for the virus.