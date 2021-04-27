Posey hits 2-run homer, Giants pound Rockies early, win 12-0 JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer April 27, 2021 Updated: April 27, 2021 12:36 a.m.
San Francisco Giants' Mauricio Dubon watches his three-run double against the Colorado Rockies during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 26, 2021.
San Francisco Giants' Anthony DeSclafani, center, pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 26, 2021.
San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey, right, is congratulated by Anthony DeSclafani after scoring against the Colorado Rockies during the fourth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 26, 2021.
San Francisco Giants second baseman Wilmer Flores, left, throws to first base after forcing out Colorado Rockies' Raimel Tapia, right, at second base during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 26, 2021.
San Francisco Giants' Evan Longoria hits a two-run double against the Colorado Rockies during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 26, 2021.
San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey, left, is congratulated by third base coach Ron Wotus (23) after hitting a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 26, 2021.
San Francisco Giants shortstop Mauricio Dubon throws out Colorado Rockies' Yonathan Daza during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 26, 2021.
San Francisco Giants' Mauricio Dubon, left, is congratulated by first base coach Antoan Richardson after hitting a three-run double against the Colorado Rockies during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 26, 2021.
San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey, bottom, rounds the bases under a Supermoon, meaning it appears larger than an average full moon because it is nearer the closest point of its orbit to Earth, after hitting a two-run home run against the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Monday, April 26, 2021.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthony DeSclafani pitched a three-hitter, Evan Longoria had a two-run double and an RBI single after sitting out three games with a sore left hamstring, and the San Francisco Giants routed the Colorado Rockies 12-0 on Monday night.
Mauricio Dubon drove in four runs and Buster Posey hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning that gave DeSclafani (2-0) all the run support he needed and then some. The right-hander struck out nine and walked one as the Giants took over the major league ERA lead at 2.81 in a game that took just 2 hours, 27 minutes.