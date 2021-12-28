Porzingis powers Mavericks past Trail Blazers 132-117 ERIK GARCÍA GUNDERSEN, Associated Press Dec. 28, 2021 Updated: Dec. 28, 2021 1:24 a.m.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had a season-high 34 points and nine rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 132-117 on Monday night.
Both teams were short-handed. The Mavericks were missing six players, including star Luka Doncic, in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Portland had seven players in the protocols, as well as head coach Chauncey Billups.
