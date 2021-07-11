Poirier thriving as McGregor's unlikely, involuntary nemesis

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The fighter who erased most of Conor McGregor’s mystique this year is a polite family man from Louisiana who makes his own hot sauce, does extensive charity work and would prefer to compete in empty gyms.
Dustin Poirier is a curious choice to be the archenemy of a charismatic international superstar. Yet in two fights over the past six months, Poirier has broken McGregor’s leg, beaten him bloody and reduced the former two-division UFC champion to a snarling, desperate antihero who refuses to accept the evidence of his sporting decline presented to him by his unlikely nemesis.