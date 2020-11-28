Plowden has double-double in Bowling Green's 101-78 win

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Daeqwon Plowden had 19 points and 16 rebounds as Bowling Green rolled past South Carolina State 101-78 on Saturday.

Trey Diggs added 17 points, Justin Turner scored 16 and Caleb Fields had 15 for the Falcons. Turner also had six rebounds and six assists, while Fields had five steals.

Rahsaan Edwards had 12 points for the Bulldogs (0-2). Tariq Simmons added 12 points. Jemal Davis had 11 points.

