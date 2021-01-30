Pinson, Tilmon lead No. 12 Missouri to OT win over TCU

Missouri's Xavier Pinson watches a 3-point shot go in the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against TCU, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won the game 102-98.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Xavier Pinson scored a career-best 36 points, Jeremiah Tilmon had a career-high 33 and No. 12 Missouri beat TCU 102-98 in overtime Saturday in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

The Tigers (11-3) trailed by 12 with less than five minutes left in regulation. Missouri, which was one of the nation’s worst 3-point shooting teams coming into the day, rallied behind Pinson’s outside shooting. He went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc, including a deep 3 with 3.9 seconds left that tied it at 89.

Dru Smith put Missouri ahead to stay with a left-handed layup high off the glass in overtime. Then the Tigers managed to get two straight important stops when Mark Smith blocked a shot and Kobe Brown came up with a steal.

Freshman Mike Miles led TCU (9-7) with a career-high 28 points. Chuck O’Bannon scored 17 points, and RJ Nembhard had 15.

TCU coach Jamie Dixon tried three different defenders on Tilmon and elected to not double-team the Missouri big man. Tilmon scored 17 first-half points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field. But on the other end, the Horned Frogs got into the paint with ease against the normally stingy Missouri defense and took a 43-38 halftime lead when O’Bannon hit a jumper just before the buzzer.

The only thing that stopped Tilmon in the second half was his own free-throw shooting — he finished 7 of 15 from the line. Tilmon grabbed 11 rebounds, and Brown added 13 boards.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: Cuonzo Martin changed his starting lineup for the first time this season, inserting Javon Pickett in place of struggling guard Mark Smith. Playing as a reserve didn’t cure Smith’s shooting slump. He was 1 of 4 from the field and scored just five points, but Pickett responded well, finishing with 11 points.

TCU: The Horned Frogs entered averaging just 48.7 points in their last three games, but they broke out of that dry spell in a big way. After committing 22 turnovers in a loss to Kansas on Thursday, TCU turned it over just eight times against Missouri. The Horned Frogs shot 55% from the field.

UP NEXT

Missouri: The Tigers are scheduled to play Kentucky at home on Tuesday. The Wildcats paused activities on Friday because of positive COVID-19 testing, and it’s uncertain if they will be cleared in time for Tuesday’s game.

TCU: The Horned Frogs host Oklahoma State on Wednesday.