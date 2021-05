LEROY - Pine River baseball and softball teams both lost in the title game of their Bucks Sports Day tournament on Saturday.

Mason County Central beat Pine River 9-0 in the title game.

Dillon Blood went 3 2/3 innings and took the lost. He gave up five hits and fanned five.

Connor Rouse and Blood had singles.

In the semifinal, Pine River beat Kent City 3-1. Kanouse was the winning pitcher, fanning five and allowing three hits in three innings of work

Garrett Sumpter had a double while Austin Dean had a single and two RBIs.

"The second game we just fell apart," Pine River coach Shawn Ruppert said. "Of their first seven runs, only one was earned. I didn't think the pitchers threw that bad. We didn't play good defense behind them."

Pine River is 13-7-1.

Coach Mike Nelson's softball team opened with a 7-4 win over Brethren. Emma Whitley was the winning pitcher, striking out seven and walking two while allowing one hit.

Madi Sparks had two hits and an RBI. Vivian Maddox had two hits and two RBIs. Alayna Nichols had a triple while Whiley had a hit and RBI.

Farwell won the title with an 8-7 win over the Bucks in the title game. Whitley was the losing pitcher. She allowed three hits and one walk. Amanda Hill had two hits while Kim Hill had hit and Nichols and Whitley both had one hit and an RBI.

"We played really well, that's probably the best game we've played," Pine River coach Mike Nelson said. "Farwell has a nice team. It was 0-5 after five. We had an inning where we had a couple of errors and gave up a walk. But we played well."

Pine River is 8-14.

"We got hit with the injury bug quite hard this year," Nelson said.