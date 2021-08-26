Pine River soccer off to 2-0 start

LEROY -- Pine River's soccer team topped Chippewa Hills on Friday 3-0 in the opener for both teams.

"Our defense did a great job holding the Warriors to nine shots on goal," Pine River coach Dave Fisher said. "Our defense was led by senior Lukas Fisher, junior Javen Wanstead, senior Caleb Lewis, and sophomore Nathan Marks. In the first half our lone goal, was a shot from midfield by junior Jordan Nelson. Jordan had a nice kick that looped high and came down just under the crossbar and out of the reach of the goalie.

"In the second half, we came out strong scoring in the first 5 minutes of the second half as Junior Lynn Belvin had a short breakaway and tucked the ball under the goalie's hands. Our third goal came when Hoon Yang played a through ball and had a short breakaway run and ended it with a nice shot to the center of the net. It was a hot, humid afternoon that really took its toll on both teams. We had a balanced attack that did a great job winning loose balls and controlling it up the field."

Pine River beats Crossroads

Pine River soccer team extended its winning streak to two as it played its first league game of the season against Big Rapids Crossroads Academy on Monday and won 4-0. Senior Hoon Yang had the lone score in the first half.

The Bucks defense held the Cougars to one shot on goal in the first half.

Pine River added three more goals as the Bucks shut out the cougars in the second half. Junior Lynn Belvin, Hoon Yang, and Sophomore Nathan Marks all scored goals in the second half.

The Bucks are in action again Wednesday night at home against the Ogemaw Heights Falcons at 5 p.m.