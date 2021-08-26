Pine River soccer off to 2-0 start

LEROY -- Pine River's soccer team topped Chippewa Hills on Friday 3-0 in the opener for both teams.
"Our defense did a great job holding the Warriors to nine shots on goal," Pine River coach Dave Fisher said. "Our defense was led by senior Lukas Fisher, junior Javen Wanstead, senior Caleb Lewis, and sophomore Nathan Marks. In the first half our lone goal, was a shot from midfield by junior Jordan Nelson. Jordan had a nice kick that looped high and came down just under the crossbar and out of the reach of the goalie.