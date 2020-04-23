Pine River's Garrett Dykhouse eyes Ferris State

LEROY -- When he was a junior, Garrett Dykhouse was scoring valuable points for the Pine River track team.

He's been on the varsity track team the past three seasons.

"I medaled at regionals the past two years in the 200," Dykhouse said. "My freshman year, I did it in the 400; I didn't run it last year because of a knee injury."

Dykhouse came into his senior season hoping for even more. But after a week of practice, the season was suspended and later canceled because of the coronavirus attack

Last season, Dykhouse hoped to make it to the state finals in the 400. His PR in that event is 55.00.

"My stamina to do it (is a strength) plus my drive at the end," he said prior to the start of the season. "I want to get overall faster from start to finish."

His personal record in the 200 has been 24.6 seconds.

"I just want to run faster," he said prior to his junior season. "Our team has some really good kids. We have to work on our relays. I think we have a strong 4x400 relay team. We need to find out who works well together."

Dykhouse had a strong 2019 season, but didn't beat his personal records. His best time has been 11.73 seconds in the 100 meters. He was at 25.11 seconds in the 200.

He was disappointed not to have a chance to get his personal records his senior season.

He has been in track six years and four in high school. If there was a 2020 season "I was hoping to make it to state," Dykhouse said.

His best events have been the 200 and 400.

"I usually start out behind everyone then I usually run most people down," Dykhouse said. "That's my 100 dash strategy."

He also ran cross country and played basketball. He said track is his best sport. The Bucks basketball team was playing in districts the first week of track practice. The virus canceled out the basketball district title game on March 13 and the entire track season.

"Honestly I think we should have at least the district championship game, just have coaches, players and refs," he said. "No fans or anything. I get why they're doing everything. But maybe it was too early."

Dykhouse indicated he'll be going to Ferris State and will try out for the track team. He'll study mechanical engineering.