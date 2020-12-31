Pine River placekicker had strong season Omar Aguilar was 11 of 12 in PATs

LEROY – Pine River junior Omar Aguilar has been in varsity football three years.

He’s now preparing for the track and field season, but fondly looks back at a 2020 football campaign when he earned all-Highland Conference honors.

On defense, Aguilar was left tackle and indicated quickness was a strength.

Aguilar became a placekicker in a unique way.

“I was a soccer player and I thought I could be good playing football,” he said. “My longest field goal in practice was 57 yards,” Aguilar said. “I will remember that day because I got moved to varsi-ty that day.”

Aguilar was 11 of 12 in PATs.

“I was focused to have a great season with some great people and help the team score,” Aguilar said while adding he also helped the Bucks get many on-side kicks.

“The key is looking for a good spot to place the ball and help my team getting the ball back and watching onsides kicks on Youtube,” Aguilar said.

At one time, it appeared because of COVID 19, there might not be a fall season. The fact there was one was appreciated by Aguilar and “being able to have the chance to play football with friends and create memories.”

Aguilar also had a longest punt of 57 yards.

“I had a pretty good catch and nice hit on the ball,” he said.

Aguilar recalls having a blocked punt against Evart, but said the ball rolled 15 yards.”

The key, he said, to being a good punt-er is “not to be nervous, catch the ball and have a nice hit on the ball.”

Track and field was canceled last spring and Aguilar is looking forward to having it return in 2021.