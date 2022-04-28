Pinder hits leadoff homer in return, A's blank Giants 1-0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paul Blackburn and five relievers combined on a three-hitter, making Chad Pinder’s leadoff homer stand up for the Oakland Athletics in a 1-0 victory over San Francisco that ended the Giants' five-game winning streak Wednesday night.
Blackburn (3-0) allowed three hits in five innings, lowering his ERA to 1.35. The right-hander pitched around traffic, inducing three double-play grounders in the first three innings — including a difficult 3-6-1 turn to end the third after the Giants had loaded the bases.