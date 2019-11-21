Pieske looking forward to 2020 volleyball season

Baldwin volleyball players talk strategy during the recent district match. (Star photo/John Raffel)

BALDWIN - Cierra Pieske recently completed her sophomore season with Baldwin's volleyball team and is anxious to get things going for 2020.

The Panthers had an improved season. A 3-1 loss to Crossroads in the district first-round match featured a first-game victory and showed how much progress the Panthers have made.

"We did pretty good," Pieske said after the district match. "We had pretty good comebacks. We did well, I think. I think we could have done better."

Pieske indicated digging was the best part of her game this season.

"You have to get down and get it back up, Pieske said.

She'll be working on various aspects of her game in the offseason. Meanwhile, Pieske is hopeful of an improved team next year.

"Some girls need to work on stuff and some girls are more accomplished than others," she said. "We have to help those who do need help and stuff like that."

Pieske also plans on playing basketball and softball during the winter and spring.