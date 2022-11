CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Seth Lundy had 17 points and eight rebounds, Jalen Pickett added 16 points and 11 boards and Penn State never trailed Sunday night in a 68-56 win over Colorado State at the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic.

Lundy, Kebba Njie and Myles Dread each hit a 3-pointer during a 13-0 opening run and Penn State (5-1) led the rest of the way.