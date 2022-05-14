Phillies batter Dodgers' pitching again, win 12-10 in 10

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nick Castellanos had a two-run double during the Phillies' three-run 10th inning, and Philadelphia battered the slumping Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitching staff for the second straight game in a 12-10 victory Friday night.

Justin Turner hit a tying two-run homer in the ninth and drove in four runs for the Dodgers, who have lost three straight for the first time since July 21-23, 2021.

Bryce Harper hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the sixth and a solo homer in the eighth for the Phillies, who have 27 hits and 21 runs in their first two games against the NL's best pitching staff at Chavez Ravine. Kyle Schwarber homered, rookie Bryson Stott drove in a career-high three runs and Castellanos also had three RBIs.

Philadelphia shook off Turner's late heroics and mounted a rally off Brusdar Graterol (0-2) highlighted by Castellanos' double to left. Castellanos then stole third and scored on a throwing error.

The Dodgers loaded the bases with nobody out in the 10th against Francisco Morales, a 22-year-old right-hander making his second big league appearance. Mookie Betts grounded into a double play to make it 12-10, and Morales completed his first career save when Freddie Freeman was forced out at second on Trea Turner's grounder.

Chris Taylor also homered for the Dodgers, but they dropped back into a first-place tie with San Diego atop the NL West with San Francisco a half-game behind.

The Dodgers still rallied to force extra innings against Jeurys Familia (1-0), the former Mets closer trying to earn his first save for his new team. Trea Turner got a leadoff single in the ninth, and Justin Turner blasted a one-out splitter into the left field bleachers to tie it.

Taylor flied out to the warning track to end the ninth.

Harper had three hits in his second straight monster game as a designated hitter since the Phillies revealed Thursday that he has a partially torn elbow ligament and won’t throw for a month. The two-time NL MVP went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs on Thursday.

Los Angeles has the NL's best team ERA by a significant margin, but it got another night of uncharacteristically poor pitching — this time from ace Walker Buehler and his bullpen — against Philadelphia's middle-of-the-pack offense. The Dodgers gave up at least six runs for the second straight game after allowing that many runs just once in their first 29 games.

Buehler struggled after abruptly moving up his scheduled start from Saturday to replace Clayton Kershaw, who went on the injured list Friday morning. While yielding five runs over five innings, Buehler gave up nine hits — his most allowed in 72 appearances since July 3, 2019.

Kyle Gibson gave up eight hits and six runs while failing to get out of the fourth inning in a rough start for the Phillies. His bullpen was sharp until Familia had to step in with closer Corey Knebel unavailable because he pitched the past two days.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: Jean Segura sat out to rest, manager Joe Girardi said.

Dodgers: Kershaw has back pain from an inflamed pelvic joint. He had an epidural pain-relieving injection and won't throw for a few days, but manager Dave Roberts is optimistic his veteran left-hander will return in a couple of weeks.

UP NEXT

Julio Urías (2-2, 2.10 ERA) moves up to start the third game of the series for the Dodgers, albeit on regular rest. He faces Philadelphia's Ranger Suárez (3-1, 3.68 ERA), who pitched six scoreless innings in his last start.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports