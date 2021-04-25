Phelps: NASCAR not considering requiring COVID vaccinations

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — NASCAR is not considering mandating its competitors be vaccinated against COVID-19, and President Steve Phelps said Sunday that making it a requirement would be a “slippery slope.”
“It is important, in my opinion, that people get vaccinated,” Phelps said before the race at Talladega Superspeedway. “We will continue to monitor and change our policy as necessary in order to make sure that people are safe. We are certainly monitoring. I won’t get into the numbers specifically, but the number of people who are in this garage that have been vaccinated continues to steadily rise.”