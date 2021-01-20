Petty, No. 18 Alabama rain in 3s, beat LSU 105-75

Alabama guard John Petty Jr. passes the ball as LSU forward Trendon Watford defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Alabama guard John Petty Jr. passes the ball as LSU forward Trendon Watford defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Photo: Brett Duke, AP Photo: Brett Duke, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Petty, No. 18 Alabama rain in 3s, beat LSU 105-75 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — John Petty scored 24 points on eight 3-pointers, and Alabama made a Southeastern Conference-record 23 shots from beyond the arc in a 105-75 win over LSU on Tuesday night.

Petty was 8 of 10 from long range. Joshua Primo was 6 of 8 from deep and scored 22 points, and Jahvon Quinerly also scored 22 on 6-of-7 3-point shooting as the three players combined for all but three of Alabama's 3-pointers. Herb Jones had 13 points while making just one 3 for the Crimson Tide (12-3, 7-0 SEC).

Cam Thomas led LSU (10-3, 5-2) with 21 points. Javonte Smart scored 12 points and Trendon Watford had 11.

Petty, the Crimson Tide’s all-time leader in 3s, made four shots from beyond the arc in slightly more htan three minutes. Primo then added 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to put Alabama in front 18-4 less than four minutes into the game.

The Crimson Tide had a 30-8 lead following a 3-pointer by Quinerly with 13:20 remaining in the first half. Quinerly’s 3 was Alabama’s eighth of the half.

Alabama's largest lead was 31 points late in the first half, and LSU never got closer than 26 points after halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama: Coach Nate Oats' team has been dominant in the first half of the SEC schedule. Alabama has won its first seven league games for the first time since 1987.

LSU: The Tigers’ poor defense was on display again. LSU allowed at least 80 points in SEC wins over Georgia and South Carolina. But the Tigers could not keep up with the Crimson Tide’s hot shooting.

UP NEXT

Alabama: Hosts Mississippi State on Saturday.

LSU: At Kentucky on Saturday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25