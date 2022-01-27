Tom Lounsbury: Personal 'deer-patches' can be a little slice of heaven

Venturing into deer hunting for the first time can be a real adventure, no matter how old you are. When Tom Montgomery moved from Grand Rapids and first arrived in the Thumb, the record heavy rains and flooding in 1986 were occurring. Needless to say, this would represent a dismal atmosphere for new arrivals, but of course this would soon change, with sunnier days ahead. Montgomery and his family quickly realized the agriculture-rich Thumb area was a real jewel and a great place to live.
Montgomery had accepted the position as editor of the Cass City Chronicle, a title he has proudly held for more than 35 years, although it meant he would become a jack-of-all-trades, so to speak, to keep a newspaper ticking on a weekly basis.