TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Darius Perry scored 18 points with five 3-pointers and Brandon Mahan posted 15 points, all from behind the arc, as Central Florida topped Tulsa 65-58 on Saturday.

Perry and Mahan made 10 of UCF's (5-9, 3-8 American Athletic Conference) 13 3-pointers as the Knights did more than half their shooting from distance, 22 of 53 overall, 13 of 28 from deep.

Elijah Joiner had 14 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Golden Hurricane (9-8, 6-6). Darien Jackson added 12 points. Keyshawn Embery-Simpson had 10 points.

Tulsa trailed by double digits most of the second half, but came as close as 57-56 on a Jackson layup with 2:31 remaining. Perry made a free throw, Mahan buried a 3 and UCF won going away.

