Perry, Carter lead Mississippi State over Georgia 91-59

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Reggie Perry and Tyson Carter combined for 40 points to lead Mississippi State to an easy 91-59 victory over Georgia on Saturday night.

Perry collected 22 points, 12 rebounds and six assists to pace Mississippi State (11-6, 2-3 in Southeastern Conference). Perry was 9 of 13 from the field and has now scored 20 points or more in four of his last six games. He also has notched 10 double-doubles this season and 19 double-doubles for his career.

Carter added 18 points highlighted by a 4-of-7 shooting beyond the arc. Robert Woodard II added 17 points for Mississippi State while Nick Weatherspoon had 12 points and a career-high eight assists.

Georgia (11-6, 1-3) was led by Anthony Edwards' 19 points on just 5-of-16 shooting. Toumani Camara and Rayshaun Hammonds each had 10 points for Georgia.

Mississippi State jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the opening minutes, forcing Georgia to call a timeout at the 17:05 mark of the first half. Georgia continued to chip away at the early deficit and eventually took a 15-14 lead following a Camara layup with 12:52 remaining in the opening half.

Carter drilled a long 3-pointer to cap a 9-2 run by Mississippi State at the 7:48 mark of the first half, giving the host Dogs a 28-21 lead. Mississippi State ended the half on a 10-3 run and held a 42-31 advantage at the break.

Mississippi State shot 56.3% in the opening half but made just 2 of 10 shots beyond the arc. Georgia shot 44.8% from the floor and made 2 of 8 from 3-point territory. Mississippi State held a decisive 20-11 rebounding advantage in the first half and both teams had five turnovers.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: Since winning a big road game at Memphis on Jan. 4, Georgia has dropped three of the last four games. The Bulldogs now own a 1-3 mark in conference play with two of the next three games on the road.

Mississippi State: After failing to reach the 70-point mark in their first three SEC outings, the Bulldogs have now scored 72 or more in the last two SEC games.

UP NEXT

Georgia: The Bulldogs remain on the road and travel to Kentucky on Tuesday.

Mississippi State: Mississippi State closes out a three-game homestand on Wednesday and play host to Arkansas.

