Perfect fill-in: Camargo, Phillies top Rox 9-6 to end skid MIKE CRANSTON, Associated Press April 20, 2022
1 of12 Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber follows the flight of his solo home run of Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez in the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Philadelphia Phillies' Johan Camargo follows the flight of his three-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Lucas Gilbreath in the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber, left, congratulates Alec Bohm as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run as Colorado Rockies catcher Dom Nunez waits for play to resume in the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron is congratulated after reaching first base on an RBI-single hit off Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zach Eflin in the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm follows the flight of his two-run home run off Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez in the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Colorado Rockies starting pitcher German Marquez reacts after giving up a two-run home run to Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm in the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Philadelphia Phillies' Johan Camargo gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a three-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Lucas Gilbreath in the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Philadelphia Phillies' Johan Camargo follows the flight of his three-run home run off Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Lucas Gilbreath in the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in Denver. David Zalubowski/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
DENVER (AP) — Johan Camargo had four hits, including a three-run home run in a five-run seventh inning, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Colorado Rockies 9-6 on Wednesday to stop a three-game losing streak.
Kyle Schwarber added a rare homer into the right field third deck at Coors Field, and Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm also went deep . The Phillies finished a 2-5 trip with their second win in nine games.