Pedigo working with track, soccer programs

Scott Pedigo is Baldwin's girls track coach. (Star file photo)

BALDWIN -- Scott Pedigo doesn't quite know yet how active he'll be as Baldwin girls track coach this spring.

He'll also doesn't know how busy he'll be as administrator of the Northland United Soccer League in the Big Rapids area.

Both are question marks because of the coronavirus issue.

Baldwin track practice for boys and girls were slated to start on Monday, March 16, but the MHSAA three days earlier suspended the season.

Boys coach Bob Watkins said he anticipated having more out for track this season. Jenna Johnson is a state placer who is expected to be one of the girls team's top placers.

Pedigo said there are various levels for recreational leagues from 3 to 14. The traveling

leagues are from ages 6 to 19, boys and girls. The girls don't play this time of year because of the high school season.

Pedigo, who teaches at Baldwin and lives in Big Rapids, said about 90 percent of the players live in Big Rapids. There are some from Morley Stanwood, White Cloud, Reed City and Chippewa Hills.

"There are kids who come from all over," Pedigo said. "The travel teams would have been starting next week. The rec teams have a six-week season. The travel teams are different."

Pedigo said the seasons usually go to the middle of May for rec and mid-June for travel. The association is affiliated with US soccer.

Pedigo is in his second year as an administrator and has been involved with the league seven years.

As administrator, Pedigo works with scheduling and the web page, plus registration.

"Both my daughters play travel soccer," he said.