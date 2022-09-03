Paul Goldschmidt hits 34th homer as Cardinals beat Cubs 8-4 WARREN MAYES, Associated Press Sep. 3, 2022
Chicago Cubs' Nelson Velazquez is out at second base as St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong (11) turns a double play on Yan Gomes the eighth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in St. Louis.
St. Louis Cardinals celebrate their team's 8-4 victory in a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in St. Louis.
Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner throws out St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar at first base during the seventh inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in St. Louis.
St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina hits a three-run double during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in St. Louis.
Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki catches a fly ball by St. Louis Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill in the sixth inning of a baseball game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in St. Louis.
Chicago Cubs center fielder Rafael Ortega, left, and right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) are unable to catch a fly ball by St. Louis Cardinals' Tommy Edman during the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in St. Louis.
9 of9
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit his 34th homer, and the surging St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 8-4 on Saturday night for their third straight victory.
Tommy Edman and Tyler O’Neill also went deep for NL Central-leading St. Louis, which improved to 27-8 in its last 35 games. Yadier Molina had two hits and three RBIs, and Adam Wainwright (10-9) pitched five innings of four-run ball for the win.