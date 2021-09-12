Patriots rookie Jones throws 1st TD but 'wasn't good enough' JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer Sep. 12, 2021
1 of8 New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Winslow Townson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) walks with teammate prior to an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Winslow Townson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is tapped on the helmet after being sacked by the Miami Dolphins during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) walks off the field with center David Andrews (60) after a 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Winslow Townson/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones (10) points on the line of scrimmage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. Steven Senne/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
Mac Jones didn’t want to save the football from his first career NFL touchdown pass. He never got a second.
The New England Patriots rookie completed 29 of 39 passes for 281 yards and a TD on Sunday in his NFL debut. He was driving the Patriots to a potential go-ahead score in the final four minutes when Damien Harris fumbled at the Miami 9, and the Dolphins held on for the 17-16 victory.