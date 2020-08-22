Parker ties it at end of regulation, Sparks win in OT

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Chelsea Gray scored 20 points, Candace Parker tied it in regulation and drew a key charge in overtime as the Los Angeles Sparks rallied to beat the Atlanta Dream 93-85 on Friday night.

Courtney Williams made a free-throw line jumper with 3.7 seconds left in regulation to give Atlanta a 79-77 lead. After a timeout, Parker took an inbound pass and drove the lane to tie it with a layup at the buzzer.

Glory Johnson opened the extra session with a long jumper, but Atlanta didn't score again until Betnijah Laney's basket with 35.9 seconds left.

Parker had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Los Angeles (9-3), which has won six straight games. Sydney Wiese added 15 points, Nneka Ogwumike scored 14 and Brittney Sykes 12.

Johnson paced Atlanta (2-11) with 23 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Williams and Shekinna Stricklen each scored 16 points. Atlanta has lost 10 straight since beating New York on July 31.

Stricklen sank a contested 3-pointer with 6.3 seconds left in the third quarter to cap a 12-1 run for a 58-56 lead entering the fourth.