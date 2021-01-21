Parham scores 24 to lead VMI past Furman 74-73

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Greg Parham had 24 points as VMI narrowly defeated Furman 74-73 on Wednesday night.

Jake Stephens had 15 points and 14 rebounds for VMI (8-7, 3-3 Southern Conference). Trey Bonham added 13 points. Sean Conway had 12 points.

Jalen Slawson had 18 points, 14 rebounds and five steals for the Paladins (10-4, 4-1), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Mike Bothwell added 14 points. Noah Gurley had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Clay Mounce, whose 16.0 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Paladins, scored only two points on 1-of-13 shooting.

