BALDWIN – Baldwin’s 8-player football team is set to make its season debut on Saturday at Manistee Catholic Central with a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Coach Bob Watkins anticipates dressing 13 players for the game.

Baldwin forfeited its first game against Mesick for not having enough players. The Panthers did not have a game scheduled for last week.

“We’re still young,” Watkins said. “If someone gets hurt, we’ll have to do some serious scrambling. We hope to put on a good show for Saturday.”

Baldwin did not practice on Monday but is scheduled for two-hour practices each day Tuesday through Friday of this week.

Watkins said the coaching staff scouted Manistee Catholic Central.

“They’re young like we are,” Watkins said. “I believe their first eight are upperclassmen. After that, they have six or seven on the bench that look young. We have to hope our skill athletes are better.”

Quarterback Carmelo Lindsey is one of only three seniors on the Baldwin team. One of the other seniors is only is his second season of playing. Jake Cutler is another senior in his third year of football.

Baldwin’s first home game is Sept. 16 against Marion.