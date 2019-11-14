Panthers receive all-league honors

BALDWIN -- The West Michigan D League football team has recognized four members of the Baldwin 8-player team on the all-conference team.

Darrion Hayter made the first team offensive line for the Panthers. Ian Lemieux made the second team offensive line.

Carmelo Lindsey at quarterback and Dylan Hibma at linebacker made honorable mention.

A senior, Hayter, was also named Baldwin's defensive lineman of the year.

"When he got down low, no one could handle him," Baldwin coach Robert Watkins said. "He was tough to handle up front."

Lemieux was named offensive lineman of the year for the Baldwin 8-player football team at its banquet.

"When we needed the yards we'd run behind Ian," Watkins said.

It was Lemieux's junior season. Lindsey was named team MVP.

Watkins noted Lindsey was tough for other defenses to stop.

"Primarily it was due to his scrambling abilities," Watkins said. "When other teams prepared for us, they prepared for Carmelo. Our goals this year was just to have him learn the offense but not put him in the position of too much pressure.

"We were pleasantly surprised he rose to the occasion."

Lindsey was both a passing and rushing threat. The Panthers occasionally had someone else take snaps but usually it was Lindsey.

"He didn't come down with any injuries," Watkins said.

Coaches advised Lindsey to run out of bounds after a long run in order to avoid injury.

Hibma had a strong defensive season for the Panthers.