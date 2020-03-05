Panthers 12th at regional

BALDWIN -- Baldwin's bowling team was hoping for another trip to the state finals this season.

But over the weekend at Eastbrook Lanes in Grand Rapids, the Panthers were 12th out of 19 teams. Only the top three advance to the state finals.

All teams bowled six Baker games and three regular games. Ravenna was first at 3,546. The third-place team was Carson City-Crystal at 3,121 Baldwin's score was 2,854.

During the individual competition, each bowler threw six games

and the top 10 qualified for the state meet. Ethan May of Ravenna had top score of 1,205. The top 10 qualifiers get to the state meet.

Gabe Gauthier of West Michigan bowled a 1,045 for the 10th spot.

Jesse Pancio had Baldwin's top score of 1,003.

Remington Owens was 37th at 906.

Derek Mock was 47th at 853, Joe Demos was 52nd at 839, Logan Theisen was 58th at 831, David Kolenbrander was 75th at 756.

The season ends for Baldwin.