Panthers hold back Walkerville

Baldwin's Carmelo Lindsey (left) focuses on defensive pressure in recent boys basketball action. (Star photo file)

WALKERVILLE - Baldwin improved to 3-0 with a 58-51 West Michigan D League boys basketball victory over Walkerville on Feb. 17.

Walkerville led 10-7 after the first quarter. Baldwin was up 20-18 at halftime and 37-33 after the third quarter.

Carmelo Lindsey led Baldwin with 26 points. Jesse Pancio added 13 points and Dylan Hibma had eight.

"It was definitely a game of runs," Baldwin coach JJ Eads said. "They got out us early but we fought back and up by eight or so in the second half and they came back with an 8-0 run.

"We down by five with maybe two minutes to go. We were able to go on a 12-2 run to end the game. We missed a ton of putbacks around the rim. We had a hard time finishing around the rim. But we made some big plays late in the game and were able to come out with a win."