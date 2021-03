BALDWIN – Baldwin improved to 5-1 in the West Michigan D League and 6-1 overall with Thursday’s 56-52 boys basketball win over Mesick, 4-1 and 6-4.

The game was tight from start to finish.

“It was another tight one in our league,” Baldwin coach JJ Eads said. “We had a tight one against Brethren and lost at the buzzer. I thought the kids were prepared. It wasn’t always pretty. We missed a lot of shots. Not everybody had their best game. Defensively, I thought our kids played really well.

“Mesick is very good at stretching out and getting the ball inside. We held their top post player to 20. I don’t think any one from over there got on us. It was good to have a home game like this.”

The Panthers led after the first quarter 12-11 and 28-17 at halftime. Mesick led 37-36 after the third quarter.

Karlito McKinney led Baldwin with 18 points, followed by LaVonte Palmer with 14, Carmelo Lindsey with 11, Dylan Hibma with seven and Jesse Pancio with six.

“We all played well and we fought for it,” Hibma said. “It’s going good. The last two games I was off but I’m getting back into it. We need to work on our rebounds.”