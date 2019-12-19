Panthers fall to Pentwater in league opener

BALDWIN -- Baldwin opened its boys varsity basketball West Michigan D League season with a 53-43 home loss to Pentwater, on Thursday.

It was the second game of the season for the Panthers, who had previously opened the season with an impressive win over Traverse City Christian.

Baldwin led 14-11 after the first quarter and 26-24 at halftime.

It was 33-31, Pentwater after the third quarter.

Carmelo Anthony had 13 points and Leonard McNeilly had eight points for Baldwin.

"It was a disappointing night after a big win on Tuesday (against Traverse City Christian)," Baldwin coach JJ Eads said. "I don't know if they came in overconfident. The shots weren't falling tonight. We missed a lot of open threes.

"We made some plays in the fourth quarter. It was a frustrating game. Hopefully it was a learning experience for everyone involved."