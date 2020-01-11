Panther senior remains optimistic

BALDWIN -- Dexter Hossler was among the key players in Tuesday's 50-47 boys basketball win for the Baldwin Panthers against Crossroads Charter Academy.

"We fought through some things and came out with the W," Hossler said.

The Panthers are 3-2 overall but still need to improve, Hossler said, "especially in talking more and looking for the open guy."

Hossler agreed with coach JJ Eads that the Panthers need to hit their layups and free throws more than they have been.

"We have to focus on what shots we want to take," he said.

Hossler was on last year's team which won only three games. They've already hit the three-win total. They play Thursday at Walkerville and next Tuesday at home with Mason County Eastern. They need to tighten things up and take care of the ball, he added.

"I'm doing good," he said. "I'm bringing some energy, leading my team and telling them what to do."